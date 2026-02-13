I Refused to Let My Stepdad Walk Me Down the Aisle

My mom told me he had packed up and left earlier that day. No yelling, no fight. He just said he needed to go. He left a note. It said, “I’ve spent years acting like this was my family. Today made it clear it isn’t. I’m done pretending”.

I’ve been calling and texting him nonstop since then. He hasn’t replied. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I just didn’t want to deal with drama on my wedding day. Now I’m sitting here wondering if I chose wrong or if I was wrong to think I could keep everyone happy.

— Alice