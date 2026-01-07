My Dad Gave My Inheritance to My Brother, I Can’t Even Afford Childcare

Instead, he shocked me by saying he was giving his entire inheritance to my brother. I honestly thought I misheard him. When I questioned him, calmly at first, he looked me straight in the eye and said, “Your husband will take care of you.”

That sentence still rings in my head. Like my years of financial support meant nothing. Like my independence did not count. Like I was just someone else’s responsibility.

Yes, my husband is rich, but let’s just say we’re not on great terms. I take care of myself financially and we both pool for the kids. And anyway, how is that relevant?