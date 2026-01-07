You are not wrong. If they ditch you, then you have full right to ditch them. An eye 👁️ for an eye 👁️, a teeth 🦷 for a teeth 🦷
My Dad Gave My Inheritance to My Brother, I Can’t Even Afford Childcare
I am a working mom, juggling bills, kids, daycare costs, and a marriage that is not some fairytale safety net. Money stress is my daily background noise. Childcare alone eats up a huge chunk of my income, and some months I am choosing between savings and basic comfort.
So when family money got dragged into this, I stood my ground. But now everyone is making me out to be the family villain.
I’m writing this because I’m honestly confused, angry and just tired. For some background, I have been the “responsible” child for as long as I can remember.
For 12 years straight, I paid my parents’ bills. Electricity, medical expenses, groceries, random emergencies, I covered it. I never kept score because they are my parents.
My brother helped occasionally, but most of it fell on me because I was stable and married, or at least that is how they saw it. My brother got a free pass, always, for being younger than me. He never had a stable job. No one asked how tight things were for me or how often I skipped things for myself. They just liked the free help.
A few weeks ago, my dad casually mentioned inheritance while we were talking. I assumed he meant dividing things fairly someday.
Instead, he shocked me by saying he was giving his entire inheritance to my brother. I honestly thought I misheard him. When I questioned him, calmly at first, he looked me straight in the eye and said, “Your husband will take care of you.”
That sentence still rings in my head. Like my years of financial support meant nothing. Like my independence did not count. Like I was just someone else’s responsibility.
Yes, my husband is rich, but let’s just say we’re not on great terms. I take care of myself financially and we both pool for the kids. And anyway, how is that relevant?
I lost it. I stormed off because I knew if I stayed, I would say something I could not take back.
On the drive home, all I could think about was how unfair it felt. I cannot even afford childcare without stress, but apparently, I am supposed to be fine with giving up any claim because I am married.
My brother has no kids, fewer expenses, and never paid their bills the way I did. Yet, he gets everything because he will carry on the “family name”.
Later that night, I froze when I found out the full story. My mom called and quietly told me my dad had already started paperwork to transfer assets to my brother before even talking to me. She said my dad thinks this is a “family tradition”.
Hearing that made me feel invisible. Like all those years of helping were erased with one outdated belief. And what’s worse is my mom was trying to convince me, gaslight me into thinking that this was all normal, and I was the one overreacting, being selfish and not thinking of my brother.
Am I really wrong here?
