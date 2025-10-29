I Absolutely Refuse to Leave Inheritance to a Family That Treats Me Like an ATM

"Hi Bright Side,

I just turned 75, and honestly, I thought I’d be surrounded by family and love by now. Instead, I got a birthday “gift” that made my stomach drop.

A bit of background: I worked as a nurse for 45 years: long shifts, weekends, holidays. I saved every penny, bought my house at 50, and built a modest retirement fund. Nothing extravagant, just enough to live comfortably.

My son (44) used to be kind. But somewhere along the way, I became “the money source.” His wife, Maya, keeps things polite but distant. The grandkids don’t know me unless there’s a check involved.

I’ve helped them a lot: paid for part of their house renovation, loaned money that was never paid back, and even gifted them a family vacation. But when I needed help after a bad fall, my son told me to “hire someone.”