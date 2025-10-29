You did not go too far. He didn't want YOUR ASSETS to stay in the family, HE WANTS THEM FOR HIMSELF, PERIOD. PLEASE make sure that YOUR WILL is VERY SPECIFIC ABOUT WHERE YOUR ASSETS GO. Make sure that if he or anyone else tries to contest your WILL, that they are immediately cut off from anything minor you might have left them. Do NOT use the terms FAMILY OR RELATIVES in your Will. Be VERY SPECIFIC AND USE LEGAL NAMES OF BUSINESSES and EXECUTORS. DON'T let them try to guilt you or shame you, they have treated you like a personal piggy bank long enough. They will try every trick in the book to wear you down. If you can continue to remain no contact with them you will be better off. I am so sorry that you are having to deal with the selfishness and ingratitude of your own family. Hang in there sister. You have already proven how strong you are. DON'T BACK DOWN.
I Absolutely Refuse to Leave Inheritance to a Family That Treats Me Like an ATM
Here’s an email Anna sent to us and her story:
"Hi Bright Side,
I just turned 75, and honestly, I thought I’d be surrounded by family and love by now. Instead, I got a birthday “gift” that made my stomach drop.
A bit of background: I worked as a nurse for 45 years: long shifts, weekends, holidays. I saved every penny, bought my house at 50, and built a modest retirement fund. Nothing extravagant, just enough to live comfortably.
My son (44) used to be kind. But somewhere along the way, I became “the money source.” His wife, Maya, keeps things polite but distant. The grandkids don’t know me unless there’s a check involved.
I’ve helped them a lot: paid for part of their house renovation, loaned money that was never paid back, and even gifted them a family vacation. But when I needed help after a bad fall, my son told me to “hire someone.”
This year, I invited them for a small birthday dinner. My son handed me an envelope and said, “Open it when you’re alone.” I thought it was a sweet card or maybe a photo. Nope. It was a spreadsheet titled Mom’s Property and Market Value. Every item I own has a note about who should get it. House, jewelry, stocks, all neatly “assigned.”
I sat there that night and cried. Not because they wanted my stuff, but because it finally clicked: they don’t love me. They love what I have.
So two weeks later, I called them over again and read my new will. Everything I own is going to an elder care home I support. My son turned red, Maya looked shocked, and the grandkids didn’t even glance up from their phones.
I haven’t heard from them since. And honestly, I feel lighter. But I still wonder, did I go too far? Am I the bad guy here?"
Bright Side readers shared their raw opinions about Anna’s tough family situation:
- quietpine_92:
You didn’t go too far at all. You worked your whole life and earned the right to decide what happens with what’s yours. If they only cared about your money, losing the inheritance is the least they deserve.
- Mira.kay
I feel torn. I get why you did it, but cutting your family off completely... that’s huge. Maybe a smaller gesture could’ve made the point without ending the relationship.
- user2021x
This broke my heart. My grandma went through something similar. People forget that money can be replaced, but once trust is gone, it’s over. I hope you find peace with your choice.
- silverfish88:
I can kind of see it from your son’s side. Maybe he thought you’d want your assets to stay “in the family.” Not saying the spreadsheet was okay, but maybe it was clumsy, not cruel.
- neoncat!
The spreadsheet alone tells you everything you need to know. That’s not “practical,” it’s disrespectful. You’re not a wallet. You’re their mother.
- brad_77:
You sound really hurt, and understandably so. But I wonder if the years of distance and resentment built up on both sides. Maybe therapy or mediation could help, even now.
Their silence says more than enough. It's yours, not theirs. Don't change your will when they come back with the plan they've been working on
- owlonmydesk
Nope, not a villain. Just a woman finally setting a boundary. And honestly, the silence afterward says everything about their priorities.
- luna_reacts
I think your reaction came from a place of pain, not revenge. You wanted them to see you, not your net worth. Sadly, it sounds like they never did.
- F0xglove23
That letter to them about the will was actually kind of bold. Harsh, yes, but also fair. You turned your disappointment into something meaningful.
Bright Side team has a piece of advice for Anna:
Dear Anna,
You’ve spent your life giving: your time, care, and money, to people who forgot what gratitude looks like. What you did wasn’t cruel; it was a boundary drawn in permanent ink. Still, it might help to write your son a short, calm letter explaining why you made that choice, not to justify yourself, but to close the door gently, not slam it. It could give you peace even if he never replies. At the same time, try to build new connections: volunteering, book clubs, even online communities, where kindness isn’t conditional. You deserve to be seen as a person, not a balance sheet.
