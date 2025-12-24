I’m Childfree and I Left My Legacy to My Niece, Now My Stepdaughter Is Livid

Hey Bright Side,

I’m 68 years old, and I never had biological children of my own. But I didn’t feel childfree; I raised my stepdaughter, Sarah, from the time she was six years old. I was there for every scraped knee, every heartbreak, and every graduation.

However, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become fixated on my family name and my “true” legacy. Last month, I sat Sarah down and told her I’d decided to leave my entire inheritance to my niece instead. Sarah was devastated. She sobbed, “I called you Mom for 20 years! I was the one who took care of you during your surgery! How can I not be your family?”

I felt a twinge of guilt, but I stood my ground. I told her the truth as I saw it: “Blood is thicker than water, Sarah. I have to keep it in the family.”