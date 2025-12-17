My Neighbor Refuses to Clean Up After His Dog—I Returned the Favor

Hi Bright Side!

I live in a city building with a shared sidewalk. My neighbor Kyle has a dog he never cleans up after, and every morning there’s a new pile right outside our entrance. I asked him once to pick it up, and he literally said, “It’s the city. Deal with it.”

After stepping in it for the third time, I set up a small motion camera facing the sidewalk. Within two days, I had crystal-clear footage of Kyle watching his dog poop and walking away like he was on a stroll through the park.

So I took screenshots, printed dozens, and taped them everywhere: the lobby, mailboxes, elevator, front gate, even the community “Lost & Found” board. Each one said: “FOUND: The reason our sidewalk smells. Please clean up after your dog.”

By noon, the entire building was talking. Someone even circled his shoes in red marker like it was a true-crime investigation. Kyle eventually realized the photos were of him and tore them down, but the group chat was already full of screenshots.

The elderly woman who lives above him commented, “Kyle, I’ve told you to clean up after your dog for months. Thanks to whoever finally shared proof.”

Now Kyle walks his dog three blocks away and hasn’t left a single “gift” near our entrance since. Someone even taped one of the photos in the trash room with the caption: “In loving memory of Kyle’s old habits.”

