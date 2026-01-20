My MIL Stole My Daughter’s $50K College Fund—The Consequences Were Immediate

Hey, Bright Side!

Sorry if this is long. I’m still kind of shaking. My husband passed away a few years ago. We have one daughter together, and before he died, he set aside $50k specifically for her college. Nothing fancy, just enough to help her not start life drowning in loans.

Here’s where it gets messy. My MIL somehow ended up with control of that account. At the time, I was grieving, overwhelmed, and trusted her. She kept saying, “Don’t worry, I’ve got it handled.”

Cool. I believed her. That’s on me.