My Job Interview Turned Into Several Days of Free Work—I Turned the Tables

The interview sounded promising at first. The recruiter was friendly, the role matched my experience, and everything felt professional. Before we ended the call, they asked if I could complete a small test task “just to see how I work.”

The task took an entire evening.

When I submitted it, they thanked me and asked for a few “minor changes.” Then a few more. By the third day, I realized I was essentially working on a real project — unpaid — with deadlines and feedback.

I still hoped it would lead to a job offer.

It didn’t.

After a short message saying they had “decided to move in another direction,” I noticed something strange. A week later, the company published new content that looked very familiar. It was my work, slightly edited.

I didn’t argue. I didn’t write an angry email. Instead, I updated my portfolio and included the project — clearly dated, clearly mine.

A month later, I was invited to an interview at another company.

The hiring manager smiled and said, “We really liked that project you did. Funny enough, we saw something very similar at another company — our main competitor.”

That time, I got the offer.

N.