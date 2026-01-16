Right now, I’m at this point of life when I wouldn’t do even a long test for being considered for a role. Life is too short, work place is usually toxic
My Job Interview Turned Into Several Days of Free Work—I Turned the Tables
Job interviews are supposed to help employers get to know candidates. But sometimes, the process crosses a line. What starts as a simple test task can quietly turn into days of unpaid work — and by the time you realize it, it’s too late. This is what happened when one interview didn’t go as expected.
The story of our reader:
The interview sounded promising at first. The recruiter was friendly, the role matched my experience, and everything felt professional. Before we ended the call, they asked if I could complete a small test task “just to see how I work.”
The task took an entire evening.
When I submitted it, they thanked me and asked for a few “minor changes.” Then a few more. By the third day, I realized I was essentially working on a real project — unpaid — with deadlines and feedback.
I still hoped it would lead to a job offer.
It didn’t.
After a short message saying they had “decided to move in another direction,” I noticed something strange. A week later, the company published new content that looked very familiar. It was my work, slightly edited.
I didn’t argue. I didn’t write an angry email. Instead, I updated my portfolio and included the project — clearly dated, clearly mine.
A month later, I was invited to an interview at another company.
The hiring manager smiled and said, “We really liked that project you did. Funny enough, we saw something very similar at another company — our main competitor.”
That time, I got the offer.
N.
Thank you to the reader who shared this story with us. Experiences like this help others recognize unfair situations and speak up.
Have a similar story? Share it in the comments — we’d love to hear it.
How to Protect Your Work and Your Peace of Mind.
Getting invited to a job interview feels exciting — especially when it’s for a role you really want. But sometimes, there’s one more step waiting for you: a case study.
If you’ve ever spent hours — or even an entire weekend — working on a detailed task for a company that never called you back, you’re not alone. Today, many employers ask candidates to complete “case studies” or “practical assignments” as part of the hiring process.
These tasks are supposed to show your skills. But in some cases, they can feel uncomfortably close to unpaid work.
Let’s take a closer look at what case studies really are, when they’re fair, and how you can protect your ideas — and yourself.
What Is a Case Study, Really?
In simple terms, a case study is a mock business problem designed to show how you think. You may be given a scenario, some data, or a challenge and asked how you would approach it.
They’re common in marketing, consulting, product, and management roles. A fair case study usually takes 20–30 minutes and is done during the interview itself.
Problems start when you’re asked to complete a “small project” at home — especially one detailed enough to be used in real life.
Can You Ask Them to Delete Your Work?
Yes, you can ask a company to delete your case study after the interview. However, doing so might reduce your chances of working with them in the future.
It’s not an easy decision — but your time, effort, and creativity deserve respect.
How to Protect Your Work Without Burning Bridges
Here are a few smart ways to stay professional while setting boundaries:
Ask questions first. Clarify how your work will be used and who will see it.
Limit the detail. Show your thinking, not a fully polished solution.
Add a simple note. Something like “Created for interview purposes only” can help.
Save everything. Keep emails and submission dates, just in case.
Trust your instincts. If it feels like unpaid work, it probably is.
Remember — interviews go both ways. You’re not just being evaluated. You’re evaluating them too.
Should You Get Paid for a Case Study?
Usually, no. If it’s a genuine part of the recruitment process, and they don’t use your work, companies don’t have to pay you.
But if the “assignment” looks suspiciously like real deliverables — say, a polished campaign or strategy document they could actually use — you’re right to feel uneasy.
You can (politely) ask about the scope before agreeing: “Just to confirm, this is only for interview purposes, right?”
That simple question sets a boundary — and signals that you know your rights.
What If They Use Your Work and Ghost You?
Unfortunately, it happens.
If you later see your ideas, designs, or text used without permission, the good news is that you still own the copyright as the creator. Using your work without consent can be a legal issue.
While taking legal action is often costly, even a formal message can make companies think twice before doing it again.
And if an interview process doesn’t respect your time, that tells you something important about the company, too.
