HR Told Me to Be Grateful for a Salary That No Longer Covers Rent—This Is “Stability” Now

Hi, dear Bright Side team!

I’ve worked full-time for years. Not a side hustle. Not “entry-level.” A real job with responsibilities, deadlines, and expectations. The kind of job that used to mean you could at least afford a roof over your head.

This year, my rent went up again. Not by a little. By enough that my paycheck now disappears the moment it hits my account. After rent, there are groceries if I’m careful. Utilities if nothing unexpected happens. Savings are a joke.

So I finally did what everyone says you’re supposed to do: I talked to my manager.

I didn’t ask for anything dramatic. I showed numbers. Rent increases. Inflation. My unchanged salary. I explained that I was working the same hours, doing more work, and falling further behind.

He listened. Nodded. Then said, “I understand, but you should be grateful you have a stable job. A lot of people would love your salary.”

That sentence landed like a slap.

Grateful. For what, exactly? For working full-time and still doing mental math at the grocery store? For choosing between gas and a doctor’s appointment? For lying awake at night wondering how one emergency could wipe me out?

A week later, HR sent an email about “financial wellness” and budgeting tips. Another email followed about a team lunch to “boost morale.” No raises. No adjustments. Just reminders to be positive.

The most painful part isn’t the money. It’s the message. That survival is supposed to feel like success. That struggling quietly is the price of being “employed.” That wanting to live — not thrive, just live — is asking too much.

I am grateful I work hard.

I’m just done pretending that gratitude pays rent.

Sincerely

M.