HR Told Me to Be Grateful for a Salary That No Longer Covers Rent—This Is “Stability” Now
One of our readers shared a story that captures what full-time work may look like for many people right now. After years of doing everything “right” — holding a steady job, meeting expectations, and working harder each year — they found themselves falling further behind as living costs kept rising.
What happened when they finally spoke up about it says a lot about how “stability” is defined in today’s workplace.
The letter:
Hi, dear Bright Side team!
I’ve worked full-time for years. Not a side hustle. Not “entry-level.” A real job with responsibilities, deadlines, and expectations. The kind of job that used to mean you could at least afford a roof over your head.
This year, my rent went up again. Not by a little. By enough that my paycheck now disappears the moment it hits my account. After rent, there are groceries if I’m careful. Utilities if nothing unexpected happens. Savings are a joke.
So I finally did what everyone says you’re supposed to do: I talked to my manager.
I didn’t ask for anything dramatic. I showed numbers. Rent increases. Inflation. My unchanged salary. I explained that I was working the same hours, doing more work, and falling further behind.
He listened. Nodded. Then said, “I understand, but you should be grateful you have a stable job. A lot of people would love your salary.”
That sentence landed like a slap.
Grateful. For what, exactly? For working full-time and still doing mental math at the grocery store? For choosing between gas and a doctor’s appointment? For lying awake at night wondering how one emergency could wipe me out?
A week later, HR sent an email about “financial wellness” and budgeting tips. Another email followed about a team lunch to “boost morale.” No raises. No adjustments. Just reminders to be positive.
The most painful part isn’t the money. It’s the message. That survival is supposed to feel like success. That struggling quietly is the price of being “employed.” That wanting to live — not thrive, just live — is asking too much.
I am grateful I work hard.
I’m just done pretending that gratitude pays rent.
Sincerely
M.
Thank you to our reader for trusting us with such a personal and honest story. Experiences like this remind us how many people are quietly carrying the same weight.
What do you think — have you ever been told to be “grateful” while struggling to make ends meet? Share your thoughts and stories in the comments.
The global situation
As year-end reviews roll around, many employees are walking into those meetings hoping for more than feedback on last year’s performance. They’re looking for bonuses, raises, or promotions in 2026. New research suggests many of them may leave disappointed — unless they work in a high-demand field.
After several years of employee-friendly conditions, bonuses have been shrinking since 2021. With hiring slowing and fewer people quitting, workers are holding onto their jobs more tightly. That has made it easier for employers to retain staff without offering generous bonuses — or any bonus at all.
New data from payroll provider ADP highlights the trend. After analyzing payroll records for 12 million workers at companies with at least 50 employees, ADP found that fewer than 40% received a bonus in December 2024. That’s down from 44% in 2021. Bonuses, which tend to go to senior and higher-paid employees, are still most common in industries like construction and manufacturing that rely on contract-based work.
Not only are bonuses reaching fewer people — they’re also getting smaller. The median bonus payout dropped 4% from the year before, landing at $1,786 in December 2024. According to ADP, employers are steadily returning to pre-2020 compensation patterns.
Raises aren’t looking much better. A recent survey from consulting firm Mercer shows that most employers plan to keep salary increases flat in 2026. On average, merit raises are expected to remain around 3.2%, with total increases — including promotions and cost-of-living adjustments — holding at about 3.5%, the same as in 2025.
Employers cite economic uncertainty and a cooling labor market as reasons for restraint. When there are more unemployed workers than open jobs, companies don’t feel pressure to raise pay to attract or keep talent. Promotions are also expected to slow, with only 9% of employees projected to receive one in 2026, down from 10% in 2025.
That’s the overall picture — but some fields are bucking the trend.
Artificial Intelligence
Investment in artificial intelligence is exploding, with global spending projected to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025, according to Gartner. As a result, companies are competing aggressively for AI talent.
AI engineers now earn a median salary of $184,000, according to Payscale. Wages for roles like DevOps engineers and senior network engineers rose 12% and 10% respectively in 2025, reaching about $131,000. While these increases are notable, they’re still lower than last year’s fastest-growing salaries, which rose by as much as 30%.
The ripple effects of AI extend beyond tech.
Bonuses in the information sector are also significantly higher than average, accounting for nearly 7% of total pay — almost double the national average. At the very top, companies continue to spend aggressively to secure elite AI talent.
What do you think about today’s pay and bonus trends? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments
Blood, Sweat and Tears while the billionaires get richer! I didn't vote for this!
Here's my dilemma. I'm a widower living with my grandson. I lost my job because of the government shutdown, but I was not brought back since they determined suddenly that it was a "surplus slot". After waiting for two months I was hired in a contract position, but let go less than a week later and I still haven't been told why. Meanwhile I wasn't able to give my grandkids anything for Christmas at all. Can't pay bills, can't buy food. And, of course, turning 65 in a couple weeks there isn't a really big market out there for a job.