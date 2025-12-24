I Refuse to Earn $20K Less Than the Colleague I Trained

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve worked at this company for 6 years, bringing in major clients and driving some of the highest profits. I’m the one who stays late, fixes the big problems, and takes on the extra work.

Still, I never got a raise. Every time I asked, HR said, “No budget,” and I accepted it even though I knew my value.

Then I found out a colleague, who joined this year and whom I trained for 6 months, earns $20K more for the same role. I confronted HR. Their answer was, “The market value changed!”

I smiled and said nothing.

The next day, everyone froze when they found out I’d been secretly planning my exit.

For the past year, I’d already been thinking about career growth and exploring new opportunities. My idea was to start my own small firm.

Most clients trust me, and I have the skills and experience to do it. I hesitated because it’s a big risk. But after seeing how unfair the pay gap is, I’m ready to take the next step.

So my team was shocked when I sent an email. It said, “Dear colleagues, I’m moving on and starting my own project. This will be my last month here. If you’d like to join my team, I’d be happy to work with you again.”

HR panicked. They said it was wrong to announce it without speaking to them first. They told me I was being emotional and irrational.

Then they offered the $20K raise and asked me to reconsider leaving and starting a competing business, saying, “Most small businesses don’t make it.”

Now I’m torn. I know launching a startup is risky, but staying feels like accepting disrespect.

Should I stay or start my own company?

Katherine