I Refuse to Earn $20K Less Than the Colleague I Trained
Workplace inequality, pay gaps, and career growth remain some of the most talked-about issues in today’s job market. Many professionals are rethinking loyalty, salary transparency, and what it really means to know your worth. Recently, one reader sent a letter to Bright Side sharing her experience with these exact challenges.
The letter:
Dear Bright Side,
I’ve worked at this company for 6 years, bringing in major clients and driving some of the highest profits. I’m the one who stays late, fixes the big problems, and takes on the extra work.
Still, I never got a raise. Every time I asked, HR said, “No budget,” and I accepted it even though I knew my value.
Then I found out a colleague, who joined this year and whom I trained for 6 months, earns $20K more for the same role. I confronted HR. Their answer was, “The market value changed!”
I smiled and said nothing.
The next day, everyone froze when they found out I’d been secretly planning my exit.
For the past year, I’d already been thinking about career growth and exploring new opportunities. My idea was to start my own small firm.
Most clients trust me, and I have the skills and experience to do it. I hesitated because it’s a big risk. But after seeing how unfair the pay gap is, I’m ready to take the next step.
So my team was shocked when I sent an email. It said, “Dear colleagues, I’m moving on and starting my own project. This will be my last month here. If you’d like to join my team, I’d be happy to work with you again.”
HR panicked. They said it was wrong to announce it without speaking to them first. They told me I was being emotional and irrational.
Then they offered the $20K raise and asked me to reconsider leaving and starting a competing business, saying, “Most small businesses don’t make it.”
Now I’m torn. I know launching a startup is risky, but staying feels like accepting disrespect.
Should I stay or start my own company?
Katherine
Hi Katherine,
Thank you for sharing your story with us.
Your letter highlights a real and painful workplace reality, and you’re not alone in facing it. Here are some clear, practical perspectives to help you decide your next move.
Make the raise “real”.
Get it in writing with an effective date and new title/level. Add client ownership (your biggest accounts) and scope tied to profits. Ask for a compensation review clause in 6 months.
If HR won’t formalize it, it’s panic pay, not market value. One clean document will show if they’re serious or just reacting.
Run a “client loyalty” test.
Book continuity calls with the clients you brought in and rescued. Ask what they’d do if you weren’t on the account and what they’d pay for. Capture exact pain points, retainer, and timeline signals.
That data tells you if your startup has real demand. If the answers are vague, you’ll know you need a stronger offer before leaving.
Turn your last month into leverage.
Keep the resignation live, but treat it like a negotiation window. Track who escalates: CEO, Sales, key clients. That’s your value proof.
Ask for a stay bonus + raise, not just matching pay. If they only match salary, they’re buying silence, not talent. Use their urgency to lock in terms that reflect what you already deliver.
Protect your exit plan legally.
Review non-compete, non-solicit, and IP before you launch. If you stay, request a written non-compete waiver or narrowed terms.
If they refuse, your “competition” threat is about control, not risk. Then you can exit clean and build without surprises. A quick legal check now can save months of stress later.
