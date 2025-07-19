My Stepchildren Refuse to Accept My Vegan Rules, I’ve Had Enough

James shared his experience with us:



“I’ve been vegan for 10 years. My new wife has two kids from her previous marriage, and they refuse to eat any vegan food. One of them even said, ’Mom said we’d only have to eat this rabbit food sometimes.’ So I tried to compromise with three rules:

1. Everyone eats the same vegan meal at family dinner—no separate cooking.

2. Meat is allowed outside the home or during school lunches.

3. If they truly dislike a dish, I’ll find alternatives—but no mocking vegan food.

But instead of cooperation, I got resistance. The kids laughed. My wife said I was being ’rigid’ and that ’food should be fun, not forced.’ I know that, but I have no idea how to make vegan meals fun for them.”