I Refused to Give Up My Plane Seat for a Grieving Woman and Everyone Turned on Me

“I was flying home after almost a year abroad. I had a long, difficult year, and I’d been counting on finally getting some rest on the flight back. I had saved up (for months!) just to pay for an economy seat with extra legroom because I’m tall, and regular seats are really uncomfortable for me on long flights.

I boarded early, put my bag up, and sat down near the front. Put on my headphones. Just before takeoff, a flight attendant came over and said a woman wanted to speak to me.”