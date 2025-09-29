My Sister Uninvites Me From Her Wedding but Still Expects Me to Give Her Money

Hello Bright Side,

My sister and I have always had a rocky relationship, but I thought her wedding would be a chance to reconnect. I even offered to cover the catering deposit as a gift. She was thrilled.

Then last month, she called me, sobbing. She said her fiancé thinks I’m “too immature” and “would cause drama,” so I was officially uninvited. I was stunned. Then she added, “You’ll still help with the costs, right?” I just hung up.