I Refuse to Cook Separate Vegan Meals for My Entitled Stepdaughter, So I Gave Her the Ultimate Reality Check

Hi <strong>Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, 28, turned vegan and now demands I cook separate meals for her at every family dinner. “Respect MY values!” she screamed last week. My husband defended her and said, “Stop being selfish.” I smiled sweetly and kept quiet.

But when she walked in on Sunday, her face turned bright red. She saw a full table set for everyone else, and next to it, I had placed a basket of fresh ingredients, recipe cards, and all the vegan items she usually prefers. I told her gently, “I got everything you need to make something you love. This way, you get full control over your meal.”

She looked stunned and angry, but I honestly meant it in a calm and fair way. I’m tired of being treated like her personal chef, yet I don’t want to be unkind. My husband thinks I embarrassed her, but I feel like I simply drew a fair line. Now I’m unsure if I handled it well or if I made things worse.

I need advice on how to keep peace in the house while still respecting my own time and energy. I don’t want constant arguments or guilt trips every time food is involved. I want dinners to feel warm again, not tense and exhausting. Any guidance would really help me find a healthier balance for everyone.

Yours,

Tara