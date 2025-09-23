My Son-in-Law Needs a Wake-Up Call—I’m Not an On-Call Babysitter

Dear Bright Side,

After my daughter passed, everything felt empty. The only thing that made sense was her son. I helped take care of him. Babysat when needed. Picked him up. Spent time with him. It kept me close to her.

He lived with his dad. That was fine. I told myself I’d do whatever I could to help. I wanted to. I didn’t keep track of hours. Didn’t think about whether it was too much. I just said yes.

Then he remarried. And things started to feel different. They took over more, which I expected. But the way they asked me to help started changing. It wasn’t really asking anymore, it was telling, “We have plans, you’ll babysit.” Like my time didn’t matter.

One day he called and said, “We have plans, and you’ll babysit my son and stepson.” Just like that. No question. No choice. I felt used, like I was just a free service.