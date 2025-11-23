​I Refused to Babysit My DIL’s Sick Son—I’m Not His Real Grandma

Dear Bright Side,

At 65, I finally decided to do something for myself. After years of cooking, cleaning, and looking after everyone else, I joined a local dancing class. It wasn’t anything fancy, just a small group of women my age trying to have some fun and feel alive again.

But my daughter-in-law didn’t see it that way. She laughed when she heard about it and said, “You could just act your age.” I brushed it off at first, but the words stayed with me. It wasn’t about dancing; it was about being allowed to live a little without being judged.

A week ago, I was getting ready to leave for my class when she called, begging me to watch her sick son until she got back from work. Fed up, I told her I couldn’t and that I’m not their maid, so they should figure it out. The boy isn’t even my grandson; he’s from her previous marriage, and somehow she still treats me like built-in childcare.

She hung up, clearly upset. A few minutes later, just as I was about to leave, she showed up at my door anyway, her son in tow, saying she had a “very important meeting.”