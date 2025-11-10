My Stepdaughter Wants Me to Pay the Bills Even Though I Babysit Her Kids for Free

Hi Bright Side,

When my stepdaughter and her husband have to leave for work, I babysit their twins. I postpone my own plans because, of course, my grandchildren are my priority. A week ago, I did the same when my stepdaughter called. “You left the lights on all day,” she said. “Electricity isn’t free.” I just smiled and told her not to worry about it.

I was angry because she was ungrateful for all the work I had given to help them. But later, after I babysat again, she actually handed me a bill for the electricity and asked me to pay. I was a little hurt but she didn’t know I was already planning something to make her understand.

When I got there, I made sure the house stayed cool and dim, with the lights off all day just like she liked it. No music, no animations for the kids, which she had gotten them used to, and they usually need while eating to stay entertained. I served only simple cold snacks to the kids. Nothing harmful, just the basics. Of course, the twins weren’t thrilled and quickly started fussing and crying. They didn’t want to read or play with the usual toys.

After a while, I called my stepdaughter and calmly said, “You might want to come home soon. The kids won’t stop crying.”