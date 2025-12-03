It is clear that in your husband's culture, you DON'T ARGUE WITH THE MIL. If you DIDN'T EXPLORE the way you would be living, BEFORE YOU MOVED THERE, you are not very smart. I know what I CAN and CAN'T eat. I know what I WILL and WON'T eat. I won't even go on vacation to ANYPLACE where English is not the main language. BECAUSE IT'S DISRESPECTFUL, TO GO SOMEPLACE THAT YOU CAN'T EMBRACE THEIR CULTURE. If I don't know the language and customs, I am not going to be comfortable and THEY should not have to accommodate me. Just my feelings about this. I don't know what else you have had to deal with. If you love your husband and if he loves you, BOTH of you need to figure it out, together. If his mom is a problem and he has already backed her, you can go along, or go home.
I Refuse to Sacrifice My Health to Keep My MIL Happy, I’m Her DIL, Not a Speechless Doormat
Anna moved abroad for love, hoping to blend into her husband’s family life. Instead, the daily routine in their shared home turned into a quiet emotional minefield—especially in the kitchen. One evening, she came home to a scene that left her shaken and utterly stunned.
Here’s an email we got from Anna and her story:
Hi Bright Side.
I’m 33F, originally from France, and after getting married I moved to my husband’s country. I knew there would be cultural differences, but I honestly didn’t expect food to become the horror of my life. The local traditional cuisine here is extremely heavy for me. I’m not judging it, I just physically can’t handle the amount of grease and frying that’s considered normal.
After a few miserable weeks of stomach issues, I went back to what I know: simple meals from scratch. My dad’s a chef, so he sent me recipes that I grew up eating. Nothing fancy, just regular healthy food.
My MIL lives with us temporarily (long story, but she’s staying five more months). From day one, she’s been openly unimpressed. The first time she saw my homemade lunches, she literally rolled her eyes and asked, “You eat this nonsense? Is it even food for humans?”
My husband didn’t defend me because, in his words, he “didn’t want to upset her,” since she’s considered an amazing cook in their family. I swallowed it and moved on.
This week, I prepped several meals because I knew I’d be home late every evening. I spent hours cooking on Sunday. Yesterday I came home from work, opened the kitchen door, and froze. All my food was in the garbage bin.
Everything. And the bin was left wide open so it was the first thing I’d see. My MIL was in the kitchen, happily cooking something that smelled like a deep-fried apocalypse. No chance my stomach could handle any of it.
I asked her why she did that, and she just calmly said, “Sweetheart, if you want to live peacefully in this family, forget your bird food. You can’t starve yourself and my son with this. I’ll teach you how to cook real meals.”
I ended up crying out of sheer frustration. It wasn’t just the food—it was the message behind it.
My husband came home later, saw the mess, saw me clearly upset, and just... ordered me a veggie dinner and acted like everything was fine. He didn’t say a word to her about throwing away my meals or disrespecting me. He keeps insisting he’s “caught in the middle.”
Now I’m stuck in a house where anything I cook might end up in the trash, where I can’t eat what’s being served without getting sick, and where my husband refuses to set even the smallest boundary. I’m trying not to start a battle, but living like this for five more months feels impossible.
So here’s my dilemma:
Do I set firm boundaries now and risk becoming the villain in the family, or do I stay silent to keep the peace and just resent everyone for months?
Here’s what Bright Side readers think about Anna’s situation:
- u/sunflower_73
I’m really sorry you’re going through this. Throwing away someone’s food on purpose is not a cultural misunderstanding, it’s plain disrespect. Your husband should at least tell her not to touch what isn’t hers. You’re not asking for anything unreasonable.
- u/TechnoFox91
I get that this is stressful, but you moved into their culture and their home environment. Maybe your MIL feels like you’re rejecting her way of life. I’m not saying she’s right, but maybe try finding a middle ground instead of seeing it as a personal attack.
- u/blueberry.mint
Your MIL didn’t “feel rejected,” she staged a scene. Leaving the bin open so you would see your food first thing? That’s deliberate. If your husband doesn’t defend you now, what happens later with bigger conflicts?
- u/ZeroPoint_Alpha
I think you should sit both of them down and discuss rules for the kitchen. You all live together, so you need some agreement. Maybe assign separate shelves or even separate cooking times. It’s not dramatic, it’s basic household organization.
- u/CoffeeCat-2024
Honestly, I’m surprised you let it go on this long. If someone threw my prepared meals away, I’d put a lock on the fridge. It’s not about food, it’s about your personal space being violated. You have every right to stand up for yourself.
- u/riverstone!
Your MIL is definitely overstepping, but I also think the situation escalated because no one is communicating. Your husband is avoiding conflict, you’re trying not to upset anyone, and she’s filling the silence with her own rules. Maybe a calm but firm talk could still help.
Here’s what Bright Side team wants to advise to our reader:
Dear Anna, to handle this conflict with dignity, we'd advise you to follow these 3 steps:
- A subtle but effective tactic in cross-cultural households is to make your needs visible without demanding approval. For example, prepare one dish in her preferred style and one in yours, and invite her to choose what she’d like to taste rather than insisting she must. It reframes the dynamic: you’re not defying her traditions, you’re expanding the family’s culinary range, which quietly restores your authority over your own meals.
- When someone uses “tradition” as a tool rather than a value, redirect the conversation to shared goals instead of debating whose cuisine is legitimate. Tell her you want her son to stay healthy and yourself to remain functional at work. People who feel they’re losing status often stop resisting when the focus shifts from identity to outcomes.
- Document your routines—what you cook, when you cook, how certain foods affect you—and share them with your husband in a neutral, matter-of-fact tone. Not as persuasion, but as data. Some spouses don’t respond to emotional appeals but do shift their behavior when they understand the pattern of cause and effect. It quietly helps him realize that his mother’s interference isn’t “a difference of taste,” it’s directly impacting your well-being.
