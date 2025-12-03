I Refuse to Sacrifice My Health to Keep My MIL Happy, I’m Her DIL, Not a Speechless Doormat

Hi Bright Side.

I’m 33F, originally from France, and after getting married I moved to my husband’s country. I knew there would be cultural differences, but I honestly didn’t expect food to become the horror of my life. The local traditional cuisine here is extremely heavy for me. I’m not judging it, I just physically can’t handle the amount of grease and frying that’s considered normal.

After a few miserable weeks of stomach issues, I went back to what I know: simple meals from scratch. My dad’s a chef, so he sent me recipes that I grew up eating. Nothing fancy, just regular healthy food.

My MIL lives with us temporarily (long story, but she’s staying five more months). From day one, she’s been openly unimpressed. The first time she saw my homemade lunches, she literally rolled her eyes and asked, “You eat this nonsense? Is it even food for humans?”

My husband didn’t defend me because, in his words, he “didn’t want to upset her,” since she’s considered an amazing cook in their family. I swallowed it and moved on.