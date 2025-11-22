I Refused to Poison My Stepkids With Junk Food, and Now I’m Suddenly a Villain

“Hi Bright Side,

I’m Sophie, 39. My husband has two kids from his previous marriage: Bob (8) and Shiloh (5). Their mom and I have very different approaches to parenting, especially when it comes to food. She feeds them fast food almost daily. Her logic is, ‘As long as their stomachs are full, I don’t care.’

Last week, the kids came to stay with us temporarily. I was honestly excited: I love cooking and wanted to make them feel cared for. I banned fast food completely, thinking it’d be a good detox for them.

I made real, warm meals: pasta, soups, even homemade burgers. They loved it the first day. I felt proud, like I’d done something good.

Then the next morning, all hell broke loose. Both kids had a severe meltdown.

Shiloh refused to eat or drink anything that wasn’t fries or nuggets. She screamed for hours, throwing things, crying until her face turned red. Bob, who’s older, tried to ‘negotiate,’ but ended up sobbing too, like he was mourning something. It broke me.”