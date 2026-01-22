I Refuse to Give Up My Weekends for Unpaid Work Events—Now HR Stepped In

Hey Bright Side,

I finally stopped playing the game, and the results were life-changing. For the last year, my boss has been disguising mandatory unpaid work as “Saturday bonding.” It was always the same: “quick” client calls or “casual” deadlines that stole my entire weekend.

This time, I finally said no. I had family plans and refused to log on. When I walked in on Monday, my boss told me that my quarterly bonus and promotion had been cut. I went to HR to report the retaliation, but they just sneered at me: “Show up or shut up. That’s the price of being promoted here.”

I didn’t argue. I just nodded and smiled gently. But what they didn’t know was that I had spent the last six months as a “silent archivist.” I had saved every single email, text, and calendar invite that proved the “bonding” was actually mandatory work. I had a meticulous record of every hour they had stolen from me.

I took that digital mountain to a lawyer. They filed a massive unpaid wage claim. The company was forced to settle for $95K to cover back pay, damages, and other fees. My boss was fired on the spot, and the entire HR department was cleared out. I’m now working for a competitor who actually understands work-life balance.

So, Bright Side, did I go too far by taking down the whole department, or was this the only way to get justice? I’d love some advice on how to move past the guilt of being the “whistleblower.”

Best,

Andrew