I Refused to Promote My Job on Social Media—Now HR Is Involved
Mixing social media influence with office dramas can get messy fast, especially when empathy and compassion are sidelined for profit. What starts as a casual comment can turn into pressure, blurred boundaries, and power plays. One blogger learned this the hard way after saying no to free promotion and discovering just how far her boss was willing to go.
Hi, dear Bright Side!
I’m a blogger with around 30,000 followers. I’ve spent years building my platform, my voice, and my audience on my own time. A few months ago, I started a new office job that had nothing to do with social media. It felt nice to keep those two worlds separate.
During my first week, my boss casually mentioned that he followed my blog. I was surprised, but thought nothing of it until he laughed and said, “Great, now that you work here, you’ll promote the company too.” I smiled and replied, “I’m not a charity.” He didn’t argue. He just smiled back and walked away.
I thought that was the end of it. It wasn’t.
A few weeks later, I noticed my workload was quietly and privately changing. Projects I used to lead were reassigned. I stopped getting invited to meetings I was clearly part of. Then I found out why. A coworker forwarded me internal messages where my boss complained that I was “not a team player” and “refused to support the company publicly.”
That’s when I lost it. I realized he expected free social media promotion simply because he had power over my job. I documented everything, including his original comment, the workload changes, and the messages. I went straight to HR.
Now HR is involved, and suddenly my boss is very careful with his words. I’m relieved, but also exhausted. I keep wondering if standing my ground was worth the tension, or if I should have just posted something to avoid all this.
Did I do the right thing?
- Your personal brand is your labor. Followers, reach, and influence are not hobbies once they generate value. Asking for free promotion is still asking for unpaid work.
- Work contracts matter. If social media promotion is not in your job description, you are not obligated to provide it. Professional boundaries protect you long-term.
- Power dynamics are real. When a boss pressures an employee for personal gain, that crosses into exploitation. Trust your instincts when something feels off.
- Document early, not late. Saving messages and noting changes in treatment can make all the difference if HR needs a clear timeline.
- HR exists for situations like this. Using proper channels is not dramatic or disloyal. It is how workplaces stay fair and legal.
- You are allowed to say no. Refusing unpaid labor does not make you difficult, ungrateful, or selfish. It makes you professional.
- Protect your energy and your platform. You built it before this job, and it should never be used as leverage against you.
