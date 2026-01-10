I Refused to Promote My Job on Social Media—Now HR Is Involved

Hi, dear Bright Side!

I’m a blogger with around 30,000 followers. I’ve spent years building my platform, my voice, and my audience on my own time. A few months ago, I started a new office job that had nothing to do with social media. It felt nice to keep those two worlds separate.

During my first week, my boss casually mentioned that he followed my blog. I was surprised, but thought nothing of it until he laughed and said, “Great, now that you work here, you’ll promote the company too.” I smiled and replied, “I’m not a charity.” He didn’t argue. He just smiled back and walked away.

I thought that was the end of it. It wasn’t.

A few weeks later, I noticed my workload was quietly and privately changing. Projects I used to lead were reassigned. I stopped getting invited to meetings I was clearly part of. Then I found out why. A coworker forwarded me internal messages where my boss complained that I was “not a team player” and “refused to support the company publicly.”