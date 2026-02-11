I Refuse to Pretend I Want Kids at Work—Now HR Is Investigating Me

Dear Bright Side,



I have been with my current employer for the last 2 years and lately, everyone has been having baby fever. One of our coworkers found out she was expecting and people kind of just went a little overboard.



There were constant talks of cute baby outfits, baby showers and tips for expecting mothers. It was sweet while I was left out of it. I’m 28 and honestly I haven’t thought about having kids, even though my parents had been pushing for it.



But my coworkers were respectful of my lifestyle until the holiday party. We were standing around and chatting when one of my coworkers asked when I’m having kids. I was caught off guard since nobody mentioned the topic but I thought it was just light conversation.



So I said, “I can’t afford kids with this salary.” We all laughed and that was supposed to be the end of it. But it wasn’t. Turns out my boss overheard the conversation. Then he pulled me aside and said, “That’s a fireable offense.”