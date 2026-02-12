I Found the Key to Workplace Success Thanks to These 5 Light Habits

Whenever I get a “thank you” from a client or a shout-out from HR, I save a screenshot in a specific folder. It sounds small, but during the weeks when work feels heavy or I’m doubting my experience, looking at that folder is a huge boost.

It’s also been a total game-changer during my yearly salary reviews. Instead of trying to remember what I did 6 months ago, I have a literal list of my successes ready to show my boss why I deserve a raise.