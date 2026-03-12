I’m a Boss and I Refuse to Pay My Employee’s Overtime—I’m Not Rewarding a Lazy Staff

From: Marcus, 42, Mid-Level Manager

Marcus, 42, Mid-Level Manager Subject: The Thread That Ruined My Week

To anyone who has ever been in a leadership position, you know that the job doesn’t always allow you to be the “nice guy.” Last week, I had to make a tough call regarding one of my staff members, and it has since blown up in my face in a way I never saw coming.

One of my team members, let’s call him Sam, submitted a request for 8 hours of paid overtime. Under normal circumstances, I’m happy to approve extra pay for extra skills and effort. However, Sam wasn’t staying late to get ahead; he was staying late to finish three major deadlines he’d already missed.

When I denied the request, Sam became visibly upset. He reminded me that he had been “struggling emotionally” following the recent death of his grandmother. I told him I truly understood he was going through a difficult time and that I was sorry for his loss, I even acknowledged that grief can take a toll on your work performance.

But I also had to be firm. I reminded him that he had already taken a full week of leave to travel to the funeral and “process things” while the rest of the team (including myself) covered his workload. I felt I had been more than fair by giving him that time off.