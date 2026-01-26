HR Told Me to Be Grateful for Pay That No Longer Covers Rent — Then Reality Hit Harder
We received this letter from a reader who did everything they were told was “responsible” — worked hard, stayed loyal, and followed the rules. When rising rent finally forced a difficult conversation with HR, the response they got revealed how fragile that idea of “stability” really was.
Linda’s letter:
Hi, dear Bright Side team!
I told HR that after my rent hike, I was basically working for free. The rep, Sarah, did that head-tilt thing people do when they’re pretending to care. She told me I should be “grateful for the stability” and that “money isn’t everything.”
I didn’t storm out. I didn’t give a “brave” speech. I just nodded, went back to my desk, and did my job. Quietly.
But I knew I was replaceable. I’m a junior analyst; they could have my desk filled by Monday. So I didn’t stop working—I just stopped being the “fix-it” guy. Every time a system glitched or a client had a weird request that required “the guy who knows the workaround” (me), I just filed a ticket and waited for the official process.
Predictably, things started slowing down. My manager, who actually liked me, called me in. He didn’t ask for “the fire” back. He was blunt: “Look, HR told me about your meeting. They think you’re checked out. If the metrics don’t jump by Friday, they’re letting you go. They’ve already got the job posting drafted.”
I realized then that there is no “winning” with a company that tells you to be grateful for poverty.
I didn’t wait for Friday. I looked at him and said, “If the posting is already drafted, then we’re done here.” I grabbed my bag and walked.
Mark followed me to the parking lot. I thought he was going to demand my badge, but he just shoved a crumpled business card into my hand.
“Call this guy, Steve,” Mark said. “He’s with one of our competitors and they’re hiring.”
I asked why he was helping me.
He said he was tired of watching them squeeze out the only people who actually know how to work. And asked not to mention my name to HR.
Now I earn 30% more than my old rate.
Linda
Linda, thank you for the letter. We appreciate you reaching out and sharing your experience.
What do you think — have you ever been told to be “grateful” while struggling to make ends meet? Share your thoughts and stories in the comments.
The global situation
As year-end reviews roll around, many employees are walking into those meetings hoping for more than feedback on last year’s performance. They’re looking for bonuses, raises, or promotions in 2026. New research suggests many of them may leave disappointed — unless they work in a high-demand field.
After several years of employee-friendly conditions, bonuses have been shrinking since 2021. With hiring slowing and fewer people quitting, workers are holding onto their jobs more tightly. That has made it easier for employers to retain staff without offering generous bonuses — or any bonus at all.
New data from payroll provider ADP highlights the trend. After analyzing payroll records for 12 million workers at companies with at least 50 employees, ADP found that fewer than 40% received a bonus in December 2024. That’s down from 44% in 2021. Bonuses, which tend to go to senior and higher-paid employees, are still most common in industries like construction and manufacturing that rely on contract-based work.
Not only are bonuses reaching fewer people, but they’re also getting smaller. The median bonus payout dropped 4% from the year before, landing at $1,786 in December 2024. According to ADP, employers are steadily returning to pre-2020 compensation patterns.
Raises aren’t looking much better. A recent survey from consulting firm Mercer shows that most employers plan to keep salary increases flat in 2026. On average, merit raises are expected to remain around 3.2%, with total increases — including promotions and cost-of-living adjustments — holding at about 3.5%, the same as in 2025.
Employers cite economic uncertainty and a cooling labor market as reasons for restraint. When there are more unemployed workers than open jobs, companies don’t feel pressure to raise pay to attract or keep talent. Promotions are also expected to slow, with only 9% of employees projected to receive one in 2026, down from 10% in 2025.
That’s the overall picture — but some fields are bucking the trend.
Artificial Intelligence
Investment in artificial intelligence is exploding, with global spending projected to reach $1.5 trillion in 2025, according to Gartner. As a result, companies are competing aggressively for AI talent.
AI engineers now earn a median salary of $184,000, according to Payscale. Wages for roles like DevOps engineers and senior network engineers rose 12% and 10%, respectively in 2025, reaching about $131,000. While these increases are notable, they’re still lower than last year’s fastest-growing salaries, which rose by as much as 30%.
The ripple effects of AI extend beyond tech.
Bonuses in the information sector are also significantly higher than average, accounting for nearly 7% of total pay — almost double the national average. At the very top, companies continue to spend aggressively to secure elite AI talent.
What do you think about today’s pay and bonus trends? Share your thoughts in the comments below.