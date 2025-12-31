I Refuse to Break Office Gift Policy Just Because My Boss Wants to Show Off

Hi Bright Side,

My name is Ashley, I’m 32, and I work in a mid-sized office where our boss loves to “motivate” us in unusual ways. We had a Secret Santa with a clear $25 limit. I drew my boss’s name and picked a thoughtful gift that matched the budget exactly.

When he opened it, his reaction stunned me. He said, “Only $25? I spent $200 on my gift! Real professionals go above and beyond.” I couldn’t believe it.

Suddenly a cheerful office tradition felt like a judgment on my character and generosity. I felt embarrassed, frustrated, and honestly a little intimidated.