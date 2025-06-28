16 Photos Where Expectation and Reality Were Worlds Apart

Our lives are ruled by expectation. We order a meal in a restaurant and want it to match the appetizing picture and be delicious. We go on vacation and even before the trip we start dreaming about how we will lie on the beach and enjoy our time there. We order some cool things from far away and imagine how cozy our home will be with them.

And then reality comes, and we see how far it is from what we have imagined. Well, we can only laugh and learn from it.