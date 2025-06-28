16 Photos Where Expectation and Reality Were Worlds Apart

Our lives are ruled by expectation. We order a meal in a restaurant and want it to match the appetizing picture and be delicious. We go on vacation and even before the trip we start dreaming about how we will lie on the beach and enjoy our time there. We order some cool things from far away and imagine how cozy our home will be with them.
And then reality comes, and we see how far it is from what we have imagined. Well, we can only laugh and learn from it.
“Went to the hairdresser expecting a gorgeous hair shade. I ended up with this disappointment.”
“The pool as it was shown on the rental website and what it looked like in reality.”
“So, a friend of mine ordered a lamp in the shape of a dog. Like the photo on the left...”
“The bangs I wanted vs the bangs I got”
“Needless to say, I got a full refund.”
“Hot dog. Quite a bit off my expectations, I must say.”
“What I ordered vs what I got”
“They look like bloody teeth. Plus the chipped paint...”
“I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed.”
“I don’t even know if I should laugh or cry.”
“Ordered a GTA 5 poster for my wall. Yeah, nice.”
“My husband decided to surprise me and ordered this lamp. Well, he really managed to surprise me, because instead of the colorful lamp I was expecting, I got this.”
“I’m just ready to burst into tears.”
“Advertised 80% off sculpture. What could go wrong?”
“I think I missed a step.”
“Left photo — I had my hand painted with henna at a fair in 2019. Right photo — I got painted with henna for the same money at a fair, but 6 years later.”
And here’s another bunch of photos that show expectation vs reality.