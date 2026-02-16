My Husband Excluded His Stepson From Our Family Vacation—I Chose His Happiness

Why the hell didn't you pack yours and your sons bags and leave your husband. He had just told you everything you needed to know about his thoughts on your son. He doesn't think your child is part of the family because he's not his dad would you ever do that to his kid.

As far as your husband is concerned you and your son is not a package deal he is only interested in you.

I'm sorry but you keeping your son in that toxic household is a horrible thing to do to him. He now knows he isn't wanted how do you think he feels about that. If you stay there your son will end up hating you for not protecting him from that monster of a husband. You are that boys mother act like it and take him out of that toxic life