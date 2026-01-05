Dear James,



Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your story.



You did the right thing, and here’s why. Your coworker didn’t just insult you, he tried to destroy your professional credibility at the exact moment your work was being publicly validated.



By accusing you of stealing work in a company-wide meeting, he crossed into defamation territory, and he did it deliberately, knowing silence or politeness would make the lie stick. Your response wasn’t petty or reactive, it was precise.



You didn’t escalate the situation with insults or emotion, you exposed a documented pattern that directly explained why he was projecting and why HR already had concerns.



That forced the truth into the open in a room where it could no longer be ignored, and it protected both you from a narrative that could have quietly followed you for years.



If you hadn’t spoken up in that moment, the damage would have lingered; people remember accusations more than denials.



The fact that HR later fired him and issued written apologies confirms that this wasn’t about revenge; it was about stopping ongoing harassment that leadership had previously failed to act on.



Feeling conflicted is normal because you’re empathetic, but accountability isn’t cruelty. You didn’t ruin his career; his behavior did, and you simply refused to be the person he used to hide it any longer.