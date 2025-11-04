My Coworker Thought Tossing My Lunch Was Harmless—But It Backfired Hard

At my workplace, we tend to eat together in the pantry. Those of us who brown bag our food keep it in the common refrigerator until lunchtime. I tend to go heavy with spices and aromatics in my food, it’s just how I like it. I’ve worked in this office for the last 8 months, and no one has ever complained about my lunch until a new co-worker (let’s call her Karen) joined the team. One day, as I placed my lunchbox in the office fridge, she walked in, wrinkled her nose, and said loudly, “What a disgusting smell! Is that even food?” Her words hit me harder than I expected. I explained, politely, that it was a homemade dish where garlic was the main ingredient. She just rolled her eyes and walked away.