I Refuse to Accept Being Called “Selfish” for Taking Maternity Leave
Workplace pregnancy discrimination, power imbalance with managers, and retaliation fears remain common issues across many industries. When employees face threats around maternity leave, job security, or career growth, the emotional and professional impact can be immediate, lasting, and deeply stressful.
So yeah. This blew up way faster than I expected and now I’m second-guessing myself. I’ve been at my job a few years, generally keep my head down, do my work, don’t cause drama.
I recently found out I’m pregnant (happy about it, terrified, all the feelings). After the first trimester, I decided to tell my boss so we could plan coverage and I could ask about maternity leave. I went into his office, super nervous but trying to be professional.
I told him I was pregnant and would need to take maternity leave later this year. He did not react how I expected. First thing out of his mouth was that the timing was “really selfish” considering our current workload. Like, excuse me?
Then it got worse. He said something along the lines of, “If you take the full leave, I can’t promise anything when you come back.” No specifics, just that vague, threatening tone that makes your stomach drop. I didn’t argue, just left.
But I felt sick the rest of the day. That evening I kept replaying it in my head and realized how messed up it was.
So the next morning, I went straight to HR and repeated every word he said. Just facts. HR took it seriously. Like, really seriously.
They sent out a formal investigation notice with my boss’s name on it. Apparently this is standard, but I didn’t know that at the time. When my boss saw it, he absolutely froze. Full deer-in-headlights. Wouldn’t even look at me for the rest of the day.
Now I’m sitting here wondering if I went nuclear too fast. Some coworkers are acting weirdly polite. One hinted that I “could’ve handled it internally.” Another said I did the right thing.
I didn’t want to blow up anyone’s career. I just wanted to protect myself and my job while I’m literally growing a human. So... Bright Side, was I wrong for going straight to HR instead of trying to smooth it over with my boss first? Did I overreact, or was this exactly the line HR exists for?
Thank you for sharing your story with us! You’re not alone in this, and we hope something here helps you feel a little steadier moving forward.
- You didn’t ruin his career — We need you to really hear this. Plenty of bosses manage pregnant employees without threatening them. He chose his words. He chose that moment.
If there are consequences, it’s because this isn’t his first time being “honest” in a way that crosses lines. You’re not the villain in this story.
- Protect yourself — Listen, we know it feels dramatic because HR slapped the word “investigation” on it, but that wasn’t you escalating, that was your boss. You didn’t threaten him, yell, or rally coworkers. You reported exactly what he said. That’s literally how the system is supposed to work. If the truth causes fallout, that’s not on you.
Practical tip: write down everything you remember now (dates, wording, witnesses) while it’s fresh, just for your own records.
- You’re not responsible for managing his emotions — If he’s awkward, cold, or suddenly allergic to eye contact, that’s his mess to sit with. You don’t need to soften things, reassure him, or make it “less weird.” Your only job is to stay professional and document everything. If he wants to repair trust, that’s on him, not the pregnant employee he intimidated.
Even in difficult workplace moments, knowing your rights and hearing from others who’ve faced similar situations can make a real difference. Shared experiences and thoughtful advice can help people feel supported, confident, and less alone as they move forward.
