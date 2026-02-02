Have you found a new job btw?
I would act bravely only if I already have a plan B
I Refuse to Be Treated as Less Reliable Because I’m a Single Mom
Many employees face the struggle of balancing work responsibilities with family emergencies, especially single parents. Denied sick leave or unfair treatment can create stress, frustration, and feelings of being undervalued, highlighting the importance of understanding workplace rights and policies.
Letter from Mano:
Hey Bright Side,
So yeah. This week has been a lot. I’m a single mom. No husband, no magical backup parent. It’s just me and my kid.
Yesterday morning, my son woke up clearly sick. Fever, miserable, clingy, the whole deal. No way I was sending him to school like that.
I called my boss and basically begged to use my leave. I wasn’t trying to be dramatic, just honest. Like, “Hey, my kid is sick, I need today.” Her response? “Can’t your husband handle it?”
I paused and reminded her (politely!) that I’m a single mom. She knows this. It’s not new info. She sighed and said, “Denied! We need reliable people here.”
That was it. No empathy. No discussion. Just denied. Like I was asking for a vacation to Cancún instead of trying to take care of my sick child.
I hung up. I was shaking. Angry, embarrassed, and honestly kind of hurt. About 30 minutes later, my boss started panicking.
I guess she realized how bad that sounded. Because by then, I had already sent an email. Company-wide. Subject line: “Question about our sick leave policy.”
In the email, I calmly quoted her exact words about “reliable people” and asked if refusing sick leave when an employee’s child is sick was standard company procedure. No insults. No name-calling. Just facts and a genuine question.
Now HR wants to “talk,” my boss is acting like I’m the worst person in the world, and a couple coworkers texted me saying I’m brave but also maybe reckless.
I honestly didn’t mean to blow things up, I just didn’t want this swept under the rug. I’m so tired of being treated like my kid is an inconvenience instead of, you know, a human being.
So Bright Side, am I a bad guy for sending that email instead of handling it privately? Did I go too far, or was this justified?
Thanks,
Mano
I haven’t seen any situation that turned out pretty good after HR involvement. You know if you continue working with the same boss they won’t treat any more reliable just because you addressed the issue
Thank you so much for sharing your story, Mano, that kind of honesty isn’t easy, and it really matters.
- Stop letting them pretend this was a “miscommunication” — They’re probably gonna try to spin this like, “Oh, that’s not what we meant.” Nah. It was very clear.
If HR talks to you, keep bringing it back to the actual words used and the policy itself, not how anyone felt about the email. Feelings are slippery. Policies aren’t.
- You’re allowed to be “reliable” and human — Their version of “reliable” sounds like “never inconveniences management.” That’s not the same thing as being good at your job.
If this comes up again, reframe it out loud: “I’m reliable because I communicate early and follow policy.” Say it calmly. Make them sit with that.
- Don’t let coworkers’ fear gaslight you — Some people saying you were “reckless” are really saying, “I wish I had your guts, but I’m scared.” That’s about them, not you.
Take the supportive messages seriously and mentally discard the rest. Workplace silence only protects the people already comfortable.
While these situations can be challenging, knowing your rights and speaking up can empower employees and create positive change. Approaching conflicts with clarity and confidence often leads to solutions that respect both personal needs and professional responsibilities.
Comments
Well I have to side with your manager here. I mean come on, if you're a single mom, you should have a babysitter or a nanny. Why are you blaming your boss who's only thinking about the company and for you to have a job
