I Refuse to Be Treated as Less Reliable Because I’m a Single Mom

Hey Bright Side,

So yeah. This week has been a lot. I’m a single mom. No husband, no magical backup parent. It’s just me and my kid.

Yesterday morning, my son woke up clearly sick. Fever, miserable, clingy, the whole deal. No way I was sending him to school like that.

I called my boss and basically begged to use my leave. I wasn’t trying to be dramatic, just honest. Like, “Hey, my kid is sick, I need today.” Her response? “Can’t your husband handle it?”