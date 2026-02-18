I Refused to Lie for My Manager About Missing Funds—Now HR Wants a Meeting With Me

When I walked into that room, I expected to be fired. Instead, the HR representative looked at me with a mix of concern and curiosity. They didn’t ask me to sign the note; they asked me to walk them through the timeline of the reports. It turned out that my manager had tried to pin several “clerical errors” on other employees who had recently left the company.

As I explained the situation, the HR rep’s face shifted from professional to stone-cold. They revealed that my boss had been under investigation for weeks because of similar messages sent to the accounting department. My refusal to sign that note was the final piece of evidence they needed to prove he was purposefully mismanaging the salary budget and project funds.