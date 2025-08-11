13 Stories About Coworkers From Hell Who Took Workplace Drama to New Levels
The workplace is a stage, and sometimes, your colleagues are the unexpected villains. We’ve all encountered that one person who turns a normal day into an unforgettable scene of chaos and drama. This collection of 13 mind-boggling stories dives into the deepest pits of professional etiquette, uncovering shocking betrayals, unbelievable antics, and passive-aggressive wars. Prepare to meet the office antagonists who will leave you wondering: How did they not get fired?
1.
I took a 12-week maternity leave. I had been a top performer for years, and my team was in great shape. My assistant, Sarah, was so sweet and promised to hold down the fort. She sent me baby photos and told me how much everyone missed me. I felt so lucky.
When I got back, everything was off. My team was tense, my projects were changed, and my boss seemed cold. He kept talking about "new directions" and "streamlining." I started asking questions, and Sarah suddenly went silent. That’s when I noticed it: subtle, almost undetectable changes in my project files, made while I was gone.
I then found out the truth. Sarah, with the help of my boss—who thought mothers weren't "fully committed"—had been quietly sabotaging my projects and telling clients I wouldn’t be coming back. They had a plan to demote me and put her in my place, thinking I'd be too tired with the baby to fight back.
But I wasn’t.
I spent my nights meticulously downloading and time-stamping every single file and email thread. The evidence was all there: the deliberate changes, her emails to my clients, and my boss's dismissive responses. I put it all in a document and sent it to corporate ethics.
The next week, Sarah was escorted out of the building. My boss was put on "leave." I was given back my position, a public apology from the company, and a huge bonus. Sometimes, the best revenge is the company itself realizing who the real professional is.
2.
I made a mistake: I confided in a colleague that I was going to therapy. A week later, another coworker mentioned my “mental health journey” in a hallway conversation. When I reported the gossip to HR, they simply advised me to “be more discreet.”
3.
I caught my coworker copying my weekly reports and sending them to our boss as “collaborations.” When I brought it up, she said I “should be flattered.” HR said we should “learn to share credit.”
4.
At the company’s annual gala, we were all dressed up, pretending to like the catered risotto. A coworker I barely interacted with—mostly eye rolls in meetings—walked up and handed me a small velvet pouch.
Inside was a delicate rose gold pin shaped like a quill. “You’re always scribbling in that notebook,” she said with a wink. It was surprisingly thoughtful. I thanked her, figuring maybe she was turning a new leaf.
The pin became my signature. I wore it to panels, client pitches, even had it in my headshot. Then one afternoon under bright desk light, I noticed something engraved on the back in tiny, neat script.
Two words: “Desk Clown.”
I felt my face go hot. Quietly asked someone from her team—turns out, it was a joke bet. She told people she could gift me anything and I’d wear it like it was couture, as long as it looked “artsy.” She’d shown people the engraving in group chat receipts.
I took it off, slipped it in my drawer, and let HR know. They didn’t laugh either.
5.
I returned from maternity leave to a desk covered in tiny blankets and a “Welcome Back, Mommy!” sign. At first, I was confused—then I saw the memo. My biggest accounts had been “reassigned” to my male colleague, who was now sitting at my old desk. The joke wasn’t about the baby. It was about my career being over.
6.
After I got a promotion, a coworker spread a rumor that I slept with our manager. I reported it. HR said it was “personal conflict” and offered mediation. I declined—then found out she’d done it before.
7.
She told our team I was faking a miscarriage to get time off. I came back to cold stares and whispers. I had to show a medical note to my boss just to be believed. HR said they’d “speak to her privately.” She still got promoted. I still get side-eyes in the break room.
8.
A coworker claimed her kid had a hospital emergency and begged me to cover her shift. I agreed. Later, I saw her tagged at a spa on Instagram. When I confronted her, she said, “I needed self-care more than you needed a break.”
9.
I made a sarcastic comment during a Zoom call. He screen recorded it, clipped it, and emailed it to our manager—completely out of context.
10.
We bonded over hating office politics—or so I thought. I confided in her, trusted her. Then she copied my pitch deck, cut me out of the project, and presented it as her own. Her defense? “It was a team idea.” I didn’t even get a thank-you. She got a bonus. I got silence.
11.
I was having a rough week—tight deadlines, back-to-back meetings, barely sleeping. During lunch, I vented to a coworker I considered a friend. She nodded sympathetically and said, “You should talk to someone—this place can be a lot.” I thought it ended there.
The next morning, my manager called me in for a “wellness check.” He said he’d heard I was “mentally exhausted” and that maybe it was time to “scale back responsibilities.” I was confused—until I found out my “friend” had gone straight to him, claiming I was “on the edge” and “risking burnout.”
I was sidelined from a big project. Two weeks later, she was promoted—into the exact role I’d been eyeing, saying she could “bring stability” to the team.
Turns out she didn’t care about my stress—she weaponized it.
12.
I work part-time. Every week, my boss “accidentally” adds extra shifts—then says I agreed verbally. I didn’t. When I confronted him, he said, “You’re young. You have the time.” I screenshot every schedule now. He calls it “paranoia.” I call it protecting myself.
13.
My team gave me a farewell mug that said “Finally leaving—took long enough.” I laughed. But then I saw the bottom—etched in sharpie: “Deadweight-free since 2025.” It wasn’t a joke. A coworker posted a photo of it on Slack. Everyone reacted with laughing emojis. Not even my manager stepped in.
If you think your office is a drama, just be glad it hasn’t become a full-blown TV series starring that one coworker from hell.
12 Real Stories That Are the Definition of the Word “Cringe”