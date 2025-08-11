13 Stories About Coworkers From Hell Who Took Workplace Drama to New Levels

I took a 12-week maternity leave. I had been a top performer for years, and my team was in great shape. My assistant, Sarah, was so sweet and promised to hold down the fort. She sent me baby photos and told me how much everyone missed me. I felt so lucky.

When I got back, everything was off. My team was tense, my projects were changed, and my boss seemed cold. He kept talking about "new directions" and "streamlining." I started asking questions, and Sarah suddenly went silent. That’s when I noticed it: subtle, almost undetectable changes in my project files, made while I was gone.

I then found out the truth. Sarah, with the help of my boss—who thought mothers weren't "fully committed"—had been quietly sabotaging my projects and telling clients I wouldn’t be coming back. They had a plan to demote me and put her in my place, thinking I'd be too tired with the baby to fight back.

But I wasn’t.

I spent my nights meticulously downloading and time-stamping every single file and email thread. The evidence was all there: the deliberate changes, her emails to my clients, and my boss's dismissive responses. I put it all in a document and sent it to corporate ethics.

The next week, Sarah was escorted out of the building. My boss was put on "leave." I was given back my position, a public apology from the company, and a huge bonus. Sometimes, the best revenge is the company itself realizing who the real professional is.