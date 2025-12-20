I Gave My MIL a Simple Gift—But My Family Demanded I “Choose a Side”

Hey, Bright Side,

I don’t even know where to start. So, I ordered this custom mug for my MIL that says “Best Nana” with my kids’ names on it. Thought it’d be cute, thoughtful, y’know? When I gave it to her, she legit sobbed and said it was the most thoughtful gift ever. She posted a pic online, super happy.

Then my mom saw it. And guys, she called me, crying, screaming, basically saying, “So I sacrificed my life, and you prioritize HER?” Like... what? I was just trying to do something nice. I literally froze.