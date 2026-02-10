I Was Left Out of My Stepson’s Wedding—He Wasn’t Ready for My Response

Things weren’t easy but they were good. We had both lost and were helping each other overcome the sadness we felt. We became closer than I ever thought we’d be and I loved it. He treated me like a mother and I always loved him like my own son.



But on his wedding day all that changed. He came to me before the reception and asked me to leave. I was devastated and asked him what happened. He said that his bio mom, who never called or tried to find out about him since she left, had arrived. And she wanted it to be a family-only affair.



She told him that she was uncomfortable with me being there and demanded that he kick me out because she deserved to see him get married. That’s when I got angry and asked, “Why does she deserve to see it and not me?” He just shook his head and walked away.



But I didn’t leave. There was no way I was going to miss my son’s wedding, and I didn’t care about how his bio mom felt about it. He is my family. I didn’t want to make a scene, though, so I sat at the back of the wedding hall while his bio mom was in my seat.