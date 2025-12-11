I Refused to Join the Office Secret Santa, I’m Not Here to Pretend We’re a Family

Dear Bright Side,

I started a new job this month after being unemployed for a good while. My finances are very tight because of this, so I was hoping this opportunity would provide me with some relief. But unfortunately, nothing is ever as easy as it seems.

On Friday, I found out that every December, our office organizes a huge Secret Santa exchange, and we were all expected to bring a gift with a value of $100. I approached my boss and told her that I wouldn't be able to participate this year.

She asked me why, and I told her, “Sorry, I’m not spending money on gifts when I’m struggling to pay rent!” She seemed to understand and went out to tell my coworkers not to include me in the gift exchange. Everyone said, “It's fine! No worries! We'll catch you next year.”

But when I arrived at the office on Monday, I saw my name crossed out on the team holiday card and someone had written 'Grinch' beside it. My coworkers all seem to be upset with me, with some even saying that I ruined the tradition.