I Was About to Sign My Dream Job Offer — Until HR Broke Legal Boundaries

“I noticed you’ve been married for two years... so, what’s the timeline for the first baby? We have a massive product launch in eighteen months, and we just need to know if we can count on you to be ’fully present’ or if we should expect you to be heading off on maternity leave right when things get busy.”

The air left the room. She didn’t ask about my marketing strategy; she asked about my uterus. She sat there with her pen poised, acting as if she’d just asked for my start date, while essentially asking me to guarantee that I wouldn’t start a family as a condition of my employment. I realized in that second that all my hard work and expertise didn’t matter as much to them as my “availability” as a woman.

Best,

Anne B.