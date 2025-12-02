I Said I’m Child-Free, and My Coworker Ran Straight to HR

So I (29F) told my coworkers I’m child-free. Not in a dramatic “announcement” way — it came up during lunch when someone asked if I ever planned on having kids. I said, “No, not for me,” and that was it... or so I thought.

Apparently, it wasn’t.

One coworker, Linda (38F), took it personally. She has three kids and talks about them nonstop. Whatever — her life. But after I said I didn’t want kids, she started making little comments like, “Must be nice to be selfish,” or “You’ll change your mind when you grow up,” even though I am, in fact, a full adult with a mortgage.

I ignored it until last month when she asked me to cover her shifts “because you don’t have kids and have more free time.” I said no and told her having children was her choice, not a scheduling cheat code.

She did NOT like that.

She lost it. The next day, she cornered me in the break room, calling me “anti-mother” and saying people like me ruin “family-oriented workplaces.” I told her to stop harassing me and walked out.

She reported me to HR.

HR pulled me in with a stack of “statements” from her mom-friends claiming I was hostile toward parents. Security footage and chat logs told the real story — Linda had been trying to dump work on “the child-free girl” for months. HR wrote her up hard.

The wild part? HR then asked me to help fix the workload policy. Linda showed up crying, saying I’d made her feel like a bad mom. HR shut her down: “This is about boundaries, not motherhood.” She avoids me now. Honestly? Huge upgrade.

Sincerely,

X.