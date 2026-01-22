I Refuse to Let My MIL Be in My Life, So I Gave Her One Last Payback

Hi Bright Side,

I feel like I need to pre-apologize for how messy this is going to sound, because that’s kind of how the whole situation felt while I was living it.

I’ll just say upfront that my mother-in-law has a very... present personality. Helpful, according to her. Exhausting, according to everyone else who has ever shared oxygen with her for more than ten minutes.

For a long time, I told myself I was being dramatic, or sensitive, or ungrateful. I kept thinking, okay, just get through this part and it’ll settle down. It did not settle down.

About seven months ago, she came to stay with us “temporarily.” The plan was for two weeks. At first, it was fine. She cooked, she helped with our kid, she told me I was doing “great” in that way that somehow still felt like a correction. Slowly, things shifted.