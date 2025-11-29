I Refuse to Let My Sick MIL Live With Us—I’m Not Her Free Caregiver

Dear Bright Side,

When my MIL got sick, my husband insisted she move in with us. My MIL never approved of me, so I refused, and told him: “I’m not babysitting your mother.” When he pushed, I gave the ultimatum: “If she moves in, I leave with our son.” To my shock, he started to cry.

Now I don’t know what to do. I’ve been sitting here replaying that moment on a loop. I didn’t expect him to cry. Honestly, I expected another argument, maybe some silent treatment, but not that level of raw emotion. It completely caught me off guard, and now I feel like the bad guy in my own marriage.