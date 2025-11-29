Let him know it's fine with you if he wants to move in with her while she needs help. That or he takes time off to care for your in your home. But, you're not changing your life and caring for someone whose made it obvious over the years that she cares nothing for you. You've put up with it because you love him, but this is too much to ask of you. You've given him 2 choices of how he can care for her. A 3rd one is finding a good rehab facility. The right one makes all of the difference.
I Refuse to Let My Sick MIL Live With Us—I’m Not Her Free Caregiver
Dear Bright Side,
When my MIL got sick, my husband insisted she move in with us. My MIL never approved of me, so I refused, and told him: “I’m not babysitting your mother.” When he pushed, I gave the ultimatum: “If she moves in, I leave with our son.” To my shock, he started to cry.
Now I don’t know what to do. I’ve been sitting here replaying that moment on a loop. I didn’t expect him to cry. Honestly, I expected another argument, maybe some silent treatment, but not that level of raw emotion. It completely caught me off guard, and now I feel like the bad guy in my own marriage.
For context, his mom has never liked me. She nitpicks everything: how I cook, how I parent, how I dress. When we visit, she pretends I’m not even there unless she’s making a comment.
But seeing my husband break down like that...I don’t know. I love him and I definitely don’t want to expose our son to that dynamic day in and day out.
Has anyone dealt with something like this? Am I being cold? Is there a middle ground I’m not seeing? I feel completely lost right now.
— Marissa
We’re really sorry you’re going through this. Family tension is incredibly difficult, and situations like this can occur even when everyone has good intentions. Sometimes, a little empathy, used within the right boundaries and at the right time, can go a long way. With that in mind, we’ve put together a few suggestions that might help you navigate this.
- It might help to figure out if this is temporary or forever: a few months of support is very different from “she lives here all the time.” That alone could change how you feel.
- If you’re open to it at all, tell him your conditions upfront: not demands, just “this is what I’d need to stay sane.” He might not realize what actually bothers you unless you spell it out.
- Honestly, you two need to talk again once everyone’s cooled off: his reaction showed you both hit a nerve, and you won’t get anywhere until you can talk without either of you feeling cornered.
- Try explaining to him exactly why living with her terrifies you: not in a dramatic way, just “here’s what she’s done and here’s how it’s affected me.” A lot of spouses don’t see the small digs the same way.
- Think about what support YOU will need if this happens: maybe you’d need therapy, or time away from the house, or a division of chores that keeps you from becoming her full-time caregiver. It’s okay to acknowledge that.
This deserves a trial run with clear boundaries. He has to take care of her and she has to be kind. If neither of those things happen she has to go to a nursing home.
- Make it clear you don’t want to punish him or his mom, you just want to protect your home: sometimes people hear boundaries as attacks. If he understands that you’re trying to keep the peace, not start a battle, he may stop hearing it as “you’re making me choose.”
- Ask yourself if you would react the same way if it was your mom: not to guilt yourself, just as a reality check. If the answer is “yes, I’d react the same,” then at least you’ll understand your position better. If the answer is “no,” that’s also worth exploring.
At the end of the day, this whole mess isn’t just about a sick MIL, it’s about years of family tension crashing into one big moment where nobody knows the right move. A lot of us have been there in one form or another. And if this kind of “family drama you didn’t ask for but somehow landed in the middle of” feels familiar, you’ll probably relate to this other story.
Comments
I think you should talk to your husband and tell him that you can help your MIL recover. Although she wasn't nice to you, but she is still your son's grandma and your husband's mom. You should show her that you are better than she thinks. Kindness is the best decision here!
Big old nope. She belittled and insulted you for years and sick people become 100% worse in personality. Do not take this woman in, there are temporary home placements even careers coming into her own home, helping is fine for your husbands sake but do not let this woman over the threshold.