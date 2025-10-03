My Sister Wants Me to Share My Inheritance, but I Don’t Think She Deserves It

When our mom died, she left me everything. My sister was cut out completely. She called me crying, begging me to split it because “family is family.”

At first, I was ready to give her half. Then, two weeks later, she slipped up in a fight and admitted something: she already got her share years ago. Mom gave her a huge sum privately when she bailed her out of debt. That money? She blew it in less than six months.