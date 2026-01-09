I Was Offered Double My Salary at a Rival Company, Now HR Stepped In

Dear Bright Side,



Our biggest rival company offered me the same role, double the salary.



I handed them my resignation. HR said that my 2-week notice wasn’t enough for them to find a replacement for my role. I didn’t really care.

Before I got out, she snapped, “You’ll regret betraying us like this after 9 years!”

I just smiled, not realizing what she really meant.



My 1st day at the new company was a bit strange. No warm welcome, nothing.

Then my blood ran cold when my new boss sent me an email.

It said:



“We regret to inform you that we’re withdrawing your job offer effective immediately. Your former employer sent us a negative reference, claiming you left unfinished work and raising concerns about your performance. We wish you success in your future career.”



I went numb... Today was supposed to be the day I signed my contract and started this higher-paying role. Instead, I suddenly had no job at all.

My old company clearly interfered and pressured my new workplace to cut me loose.

And I get it—most companies won’t risk industry conflict or bad blood with a competitor over one employee

Now I’m stuck asking:

Was I wrong for making a career move?

Am I the one who betrayed them—or the one who got betrayed?



— Rena