Hi Bright Side,

Our new department head, Greg, was obsessed with “optimization.” He spent three months bragging about how AI could do 90% of our marketing and customer support. One Monday, he called a meeting and fired five of our most veteran staff members. He didn’t offer a handshake or a thank you—just a cold speech.

I survived the cut, but I had to watch as five lives were upended in an afternoon. Greg replaced them with a suite of high-end AI tools.

For the first week, he was smug. He showed us charts of how “productivity” had tripled. He even bought himself a celebratory Rolex, posting it on LinkedIn with the caption: “Innovate or evaporate. The era of the human bottleneck is over.”

But by the third week, the “reality” started to hit, and it hit like a freight train.

It started with the “Loyalty Leak.” Our oldest clients, people who had been with us for twenty years, started canceling their contracts. Why? Because they didn’t want “optimized” email templates; they wanted the five veterans who knew their kids’ names and their business histories.

The AI was perfect at grammar, but it was “blind” to nuance. It sent a cheerful, automated “upsell” email to a client on the same day they had announced their company was filing for bankruptcy.

The final blow came when the AI “hallucinated” a massive discount code on our main site. Because the humans who used to “sanity-check” the output were gone, the code went live. We lost $200,000 in sales in six hours.

Greg was fired, and his Rolex went with him. The board realized that while AI is a great tool, but it’s a disastrous worker.

Now, the company is in a desperate scramble to re-hire three of the veterans they tossed aside. The tables have turned: the “old-timers” are negotiating for massive salary hikes, and the company is actually paying up.

Watching leadership suddenly “find” the money they claimed didn’t exist was my wake-up call. I’m currently scheduling a meeting with the new director—if they have the budget to pay a premium to fix an AI’s mess, they definitely have the budget to finally give me my raise.

I hope I can share how this story turns out for me in the future.

A.