My DIL Refused to See Me as Family—I Gave Her Exactly What She Wanted

Hello, Bright Side,

Need your opinion on this.

I treated my daughter-in-law like my own child for 9 years. I was there for every emergency. Then I overheard her saying, “She acts like she’s my mom. So pathetic!”

It was so unexpected to me. I was shocked and really cried. I took a moment to gather my thoughts and then decided that I wasn’t going to let this continue.

So when she and my son came for dinner the next time, I handed my son a new key and said, “This is for you, David. I changed the locks this morning.” She said, “Where’s mine?”

I answered, “I’m not your mother, remember? You told your friends my affection was ’pathetic.’ Since you don’t view me as family, it would be inappropriate for me to give a stranger a key to my home. I’m simply respecting the boundary you drew.”

She left. My son stayed for dinner alone. Now they’re fighting. They haven’t come back together since. My son comes alone on Sundays now. He brings the grandkids sometimes.

She never comes. She told my son I owe her an apology. But I think she is the one who needs to apologize. Am I wrong?

Betty