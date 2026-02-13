10 Stories That Show What Happens When You Stop Being the Family ATM

My husband lives in NY, his father and brother lived together in Florida. My FIL began asking my husband for money, just a hundred bucks here and there, but both FIL and BIL insisted that everything was fine and the loan was just for a temporary shortfall. Since BIL controlled their father's finances, my husband had no way of knowing how bad things were until he got a call from a friend saying that his father was about to be evicted because his mortgage and utilities hadn't been paid in six months. FIL and BIL still insisted everything was fine. Long story short, FIL had to move back to NY with my husband, ended up in a nursing home after a few months, and died within a year with literally nothing but the clothes in his back. Since BIL still controlled dad's finances, we don't know for sure, but at a rough guess, in the last four years of dad's life, more than a quarter of a million dollars just went up in smoke--BIL has nothing to show for it and is essentially homeless. We still don't know where he spent all that money, and as soon as my husband refused to send any more, BIL vanished--we haven't heard from him in almost two years. My husband doesn't care about the money, but he's still convinced that if his father and brother hadn't been gaslighting him for so long, his father might still be alive--physically, there was nothing seriously wrong with him, but the doctors said he basically gave up the will to live. My husband is convinced he was embarrassed to have allowed his son to steal everything from him and squander it.