I Refused to Pay a Fortune for My Boss’s Birthday Gift—And It Got Ugly

Hello, Bright Side!

I’m a freelancer who joined a new company last month. For my boss’s birthday, everyone chipped in money to buy him a gift. I sent $50. Felt like enough for someone I barely know.

The next morning, we all got an email. I froze when I opened it. It said, “Thank you to everyone who contributed to Mark’s birthday gift! We collected $750 from 8 team members.”

And then there was a list. Names and amounts. Right there for everyone to see. My name was at the bottom with $50 next to it. Everyone else had $100.

Within an hour, my coworker Jenna messaged me saying, “Did you really only give $50, or is it a mistake in the email?” I told her everything was correct. Then she asked if “everything was okay financially” because she wanted to make sure I wasn’t struggling. I said I was fine. She left me on read.

At the birthday lunch (which I had to attend), Mark made a point to thank “everyone who made this possible” and made eye contact with me in a way that felt weird. Maybe I’m reading into it. I don’t know.

But now people are being kind of cold to me. Short answers in Slack. Wasn’t included in the coffee run when I was in the office.

Maybe I’m paranoid. Or maybe I should run from this company?