15 Pics That Prove How Easily Our Eyes Can Be Fooled
Curiosities
17 hours ago
1. “My son in aerial silks.”
2. “Family selfie. I have no legs.”
3. “What happened to his arm?”
4. “My pups made me a bear rug.”
5. The feet are pressed in the sand, not sculpted...
6. “My mom shhh’d me so I wouldn’t scare away the ‘birds’ she was trying to zoom in on. Still makes me giggle.”
7. “It took me an hour to find my shoes.”
8. “I swear I don’t have little T. rex arms...”
9. “Thought my coworker put her foot on backwards.”
10. “Floating trashcan lid”
11. “Floating in two dimensions.”
12. “Why does it look like it has the face of a man?”
13. “Driving through an ice storm made it look like I broke my windshield.”
14. “Humming bat. Temporarily put the feeder on a table behind some outdoor lounge chairs while relocating it.”
15. “My daughter fell in the snow.”
Now that your mind’s been blown by these optical illusions, get ready for 17 Crafters Who Started With a Tiny Idea and Ended With Works of Art. It will have you rethinking what you can create with just a little imagination.
Preview photo credit NBLSS / Reddit, RickyDragonSteamboat / Reddit
