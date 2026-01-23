I Refused to Babysit Under My DIL’s Rules—I’m Not “Learning” How to Be a Mom

I have one son, Mark. He’s married to Nina. They have a baby boy. I’ve always criticized Nina’s parenting. That’s why I haven’t been alone with the baby much.

Last week, Nina called me and asked if I’d watch the baby for about three hours. She had a job interview in person. She told me she couldn’t reschedule it, and childcare fell through at the last minute. I thought this might be a chance to show I can handle it and prove that she doesn’t need to be that strict about everything.

They dropped my grandson off at my house. The baby was fine. About an hour in, Nina started calling. She was asking things like, “Did he finish the bottle?” “Did you start his nap yet?” “If he rubs his eyes, please put him down right away.” She also texted a lot.

Honestly, it felt like I was incapable. The baby started getting fussy. I figured he was tired, but I thought I could stretch it a bit. I wanted to keep him up so he’d sleep better later. I also didn’t want to deal with the whole “exact timing” thing.

So I kept playing with him and walked him around. He got louder. I did change him, and I tried to rock him, but he wouldn’t settle. During this, Nina called again. In total, she called 8 times in about 2 hours.

By the eighth call, I was irritated and embarrassed. I felt like I was being monitored in my own home. I finally answered and said something like, “If you don’t trust me, I’m bringing him back.” I packed up my grandson and drove him back to their house early.