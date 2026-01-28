I Refuse to Give My Inheritance to My Stepson—I’m Not His Personal Bank

My first husband left me $6M. I got married again and treated my stepson like my own for 10 years. Last week, he cornered me. “You owe me half. You have to secure my future.”

I said never. That night, my husband called, threatening, “If you’re going to be selfish, don’t come home tonight.”

So I didn’t. I checked into a hotel and thought about my life. I thought about how I paid for my stepson’s college. His first car. All from MY inheritance. And now he wants even more?

My husband showed up at the hotel two days later. He said he was sorry. That he never should have taken his son’s side like that. I told him I forgave him.

My husband finally admitted that his son had always been entitled, and he’d enabled it. We set boundaries. My stepson is no longer welcome at our house until he apologizes and means it.

It’s been 2 months. My stepson still hasn’t apologized. My husband struggles with it sometimes. But he hasn’t pressured me once about the money.

That inheritance is going into a trust for charity when I die. I’ve already told everyone. It’s not up for discussion.

Am I being petty? I need honesty.