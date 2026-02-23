11 Neighbors Who Made Revenge Their Full-Time Hobby
7 hours ago
Neighbors have the uncanny ability to be your best friend... or your worst enemy. And when a grudge refuses to die, revenge can turn into a dish best served cold. The following stories reveal just how far some people are willing to go when they decide to make it personal.
- I’m just a regular guy who loves peace and quiet, especially after a hard day’s work. But my life took a drastic turn when a new tenant moved into the apartment next door — a true night owl who seemed determined to spend every night as if it were his last.
My initial reaction was to try to politely talk to him and ask him to keep it down, but the spiteful neighbor simply ignored me as if I didn’t exist. After countless sleepless nights, I realized it was time to take a little revenge. I started planning my small vengeance.
The first step was to purchase a set of children’s toys — rubber ducks and geese. Then I geared up for action. Every time the noisy neighbor began his nightly concert, I would step out onto my balcony and hurl rubber ducks and geese into his window. The sound they made upon impact was simply incredible!
After several nights of my “duck-and-goose” performances becoming regular features of his nocturnal adventures, I noticed a decrease in noise levels. Finally, my spiteful neighbor became less noisy, and I was able to sleep peacefully at last. And though my revenge was small and somewhat childish, it proved effective.
The next morning after my “duck-and-goose” finale, I saw the spiteful neighbor looking weary and sleep-deprived — perhaps contemplating the consequences of his noisy nighttime escapades. © Humble_Ad9786 / Reddit
- I had been living in a small house set back from the rest of the rows of homes on the street. The lady in front to the right of me hated me, my boyfriend, my dog, everything about us, because she wanted the property for herself.
One particularly trying week, she was particularly annoying. The neighbor completely lost her mind and had the city come out to try and condemn the home for looking shoddy (it didn’t have siding). I woke up to find her and the city assessors outside snapping pics. They tried and put me through hell.
So, I asked a friend from a warm state to send me some cockroaches. The evil lady owned a restaurant downtown, and I put over 30 live cockroaches in her bathroom. Then I called on her for health code violations. She was shut down, and she soon moved far away. © Im_invading_Mars / Reddit
- Some years ago we had some new neighbors move in next door. Nice enough people but we had a problem with them. The husband traveled a lot and his wife was afraid of just about everything, the dark, thunderstorms, you name it.
The problem was the flood lights over their garage doors. She would leave them on all night, every night, even though you couldn’t see them from inside of their house. They were positioned such that they would shine into our bedroom at night. We were not able to block them effectively with our curtains.
We asked them politely several times if they could turn them off at night since they served no effective purpose. They adamantly refused. I offered to pay for a timer that would control them. No way they would consider it.
I thought about taking the bulbs out. The solution that I arrived at was to simply loosen them up enough that they wouldn’t come on. Since they couldn’t see them from inside the house, it was about 5-6 months before they realized that they were not working. They screwed them back in.
I waited a couple of weeks and unscrewed them again. Another few months went by. Finally, one day, my neighbor asked me if I ever had any trouble with my outdoor lights. I told him yes, as a matter of fact, I did.
I said that they would loosen up occasionally and I would have to retighten them. I blamed it on vibration from the traffic on our street. He said that he had the same problem. I told him that I finally just gave up and left them off.
He eventually did the same. We were happy with the final outcome and we were able to keep the peace in the neighborhood. © upshot / Reddit
- It was a cold winter day. 8 inches of snow had fallen the night before, and the windchill made it feel as if it were in the negatives (Fahrenheit). I drive an all wheel drive SUV so I have no issues getting out. My wife, on the other hand, drives a Prius, which slides with the smallest amount of moisture on the road.
My car was down at the time, so we had to take my wife’s car. I spent 45 minutes in the freezing cold shoveling that car out so we could get to the store. We were gone for an hour, and when we came back, our neighbor had taken the spot I had shoveled. Our apartment complex doesn’t have assigned parking, but in the winter, it’s understood that if you shovel a spot, it’s yours.
So when I saw his car in the spot I had just shoveled, I was pretty pissed. I went inside and filled two gallon jugs of water. Went back out and poured them on his windshield. Rinse and repeat. I must have poured about ten gallons of water on his car.
Being how cold it was, it was already freezing by the time I poured the last gallon on. It sat like that overnight. The next morning, I got to watch as he helplessly tried to scrape all of these layers of ice off his windshield. Don’t take my parking spot. © topathemornin / Reddit
- My ex-neighbor couple of doors down always stopped and let his dogs crap in our yard...comments were made, he kept doing it. For a month or so I collected a 5 gallon bucket full and at their Memorial Day party I walked over dumped my collection into his pool and firmly asked again to stop.
Party came to a grinding halt, police were called, I paid a $25.00 littering fine BUT he never walked his dogs past our house again. © jpatton17 / Reddit
- The woman across from me spends an alarming amount of time on her balcony. She watches everything. Deliveries. Guests. How long people are gone.
Once she even commented on how late I got home. One afternoon she asked, “Is that the third package this week?” I smiled and said yes.
The next day, I ordered twelve small, inexpensive items online. They arrived separately. She stood there counting.
When she finally asked what I could possibly be ordering, I told her I ran a small reptile rescue and that several live animals were on the way. She has not asked about my packages again.
- Many years ago I had a neighbour who installed a very bright security light in his back garden that just happened to point at my bedroom. Even blackout curtains and blinds weren’t enough. Being a nice person, I went round to politely ask him to move it lower down or change the angle. He laughed at me.
So, engineer here. I bought a large mirror on a swivel stand. I built a light sensor and motor so that when the light hit my window, the motor started tilting the mirror back and forth and side to side. I set the angles so that they would hit his bedroom window, and both of his kids’ bedroom windows in a random pattern, several times a minute.
Took him 5 days to adjust the light. © Salt-Trade-5210 / Reddit
- We had a neighbor who I could tell stories about for days. But I kind of put up with her because my little girl played with her little girls and living out in the country, this was pretty important.
One day her daughters came to ask mine to play, but mine was playing a game with her big bro and didn’t want to. She told them she didn’t want to play that day. They came back repeatedly at 15 and 20 minute intervals to keep asking.
About the fifth time my 11-year-old son answered the door and just immediately yelled at them that his sister didn’t want to play and to stop banging on the door. I didn’t mind his annoyance at all because they were being pests at that point.
Well a few minutes later here comes mama and now she’s yelling for me to come out and talk to her. I step out onto my porch and she demands that my son come over and apologize to her girls. I said no I would not make him do that as the girls had been told repeatedly that my daughter wasn’t playing that day and they wouldn’t stop coming over.
She wasn’t having it. But while this was going on I heard the rain bird style sprinklers click on and just watched patiently as the large one was slowly sweeping in a circle behind her. And boom, she got drenched.
If she had stopped her ranting to take a breath she might have heard the click-click of the sprinkler head. It was glorious. Thank god she didn’t try to complain to me about anything for at least a month. © shelbycsdn / Reddit
- The couple next door throws parties that always escalate after midnight. One Friday, the bass was so loud my glasses vibrated in the cabinet. I texted politely asking if they could lower it. They responded with a thumbs up emoji. The music got louder.
The following morning at 7:00 AM sharp, I decided to deep clean my apartment. With enthusiasm. I vacuumed thoroughly along the shared wall. I moved furniture. I ran the blender twice.
When they knocked on my door asking if everything was okay, I smiled and said, “Just getting an early start on the day.” The music volume has been noticeably lower ever since.
- My neighbor is obsessed with his front yard; he meticulously keeps it pristine like a golf course lawn. So I ordered a BUNCH of wild mint seeds and threw them all over his yard when he was away.
That was several months ago, and he’s still baffled as to why his yard isn’t looking right in a few spots. Wild mint is extremely hard to kill and it spreads fairly quickly. Grows slowly though, so when he finally thinks he has fixed his situation, it always pops back up. © Virus4815162342 / Reddit
- My trash cans were on MY property. Barely touching the line. My neighbor banged on my door. “Move those cans. They’re an eyesore.”
I said no. Week later I got a $60 fine. The moment I paid it I knew this wasn’t over. I’d teach him a lesson he’d never forget.
So I secretly started moving his trash cans. Every Monday. 2 AM. Exactly 7 inches. That’s it.
No damage. No evidence. Just 7 inches. But it destroyed him.
He told his wife — she called him crazy. Told his kids — they laughed. Told the neighbors — nobody believed him.
He set alarms. Installed cameras. Caught nothing.
Weeks later he’s at my door. Shaking. Eyes red. Voice cracking. “I’m not crazy. Something is happening. PLEASE.”
I looked at him and said, “It was me. 7 inches. Every Monday.” He froze. Then laughed so hard he collapsed on my porch. “SEVEN INCHES?!”
Now he tells the story at every BBQ. We’re best friends. His wife still thinks we’re both insane. She’s probably right.
Neighborhood disputes can turn petty in more ways than one. Another Bright Side reader sent us a story about why she refused to let her neighbor use her yard as a shortcut.
